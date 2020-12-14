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Haunebu II - An Angel Over Me
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38 views • December 14, 2020
Haunebu2 sends the warmest of Christmas cheer to each of you and your families in hopes that it is the best part of 2020. May God shower you with love, blessings, and his hedge of protection in these turbulent times. All the best, Haunebu II
If you know someone that likes new music from new artists, pick up a copy of Fires In The Night. It's the perfect gift and a truly great body of quality sounds & music that is crafted, produced, and manufactured with meticulous care and safety by an independent artist. Shop confidently.
Visit www.haunebu2.com for more intrigue.
Video credits:
Snow motion wallpaper, Wallpaper engine, motion graphics for backgrounds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=krH0LDl6A3M
Christmas Angel: Animation by Neil Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUJGfTmMLS0
Green Screen Angel With Wings:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFTxxK6xq-o
crying angel statue in green screen free stock footage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtIhs0uxGYQ&;list=PLA_Sij4Zy2uc-PfY3mebnJ8MqPi6Q5_2l
Angel Art Slide Show in HD with Epic Soundtrack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m8Z7rWhctjk
8K 4K 10min. Longest Falling Snowflakes ║Best Winter 2021║ 4320p UHD Holiday Motion Background Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jwxVBRSkrA
Snow Flakes Falling - Green Screen Effects 4K (3 Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGJpBMuKwyo
Heaven Sky - COMMERCIALLY FREE USE STOCK FOOTAGE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lduiu4BL2sw
If you know someone that likes new music from new artists, pick up a copy of Fires In The Night. It's the perfect gift and a truly great body of quality sounds & music that is crafted, produced, and manufactured with meticulous care and safety by an independent artist. Shop confidently.
Visit www.haunebu2.com for more intrigue.
Video credits:
Snow motion wallpaper, Wallpaper engine, motion graphics for backgrounds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=krH0LDl6A3M
Christmas Angel: Animation by Neil Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUJGfTmMLS0
Green Screen Angel With Wings:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFTxxK6xq-o
crying angel statue in green screen free stock footage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtIhs0uxGYQ&;list=PLA_Sij4Zy2uc-PfY3mebnJ8MqPi6Q5_2l
Angel Art Slide Show in HD with Epic Soundtrack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m8Z7rWhctjk
8K 4K 10min. Longest Falling Snowflakes ║Best Winter 2021║ 4320p UHD Holiday Motion Background Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jwxVBRSkrA
Snow Flakes Falling - Green Screen Effects 4K (3 Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGJpBMuKwyo
Heaven Sky - COMMERCIALLY FREE USE STOCK FOOTAGE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lduiu4BL2sw
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