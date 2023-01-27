Impact of Ivermectin

https://gettr.com/post/p26g1r10bbf
Satoshi Omura of Japan discovered that ivermectin comes from nature and has been used countless times. It is safe and effective! Anti-parasites, treatment of dengue fever, Zika, influenza, AIDS, etc., now has a new mission: anti-Covid-19 virus, Covid-19 vaccine detoxification!
日本大村智发现伊维菌素来自自然，被无数次使用，安全有效！抗寄生虫，治疗登革热、寨卡、流感、艾滋病等，现在有了新的使命：抗新冠病毒，新冠疫苗排毒！
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.