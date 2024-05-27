Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Times of the Gentiles - How Long? Preterism, Historicism, Futurism Part 4
channel image
Brachaim's
137 Subscribers
23 views
Published 17 hours ago

As Tom continues to look at the main time aspects of prophecy, whether everything was fulfilled in 70 A.D. (the preterist viewpoint), in the past spanning events such as Alexander the Great and the Dark Ages (the historicist viewpoint), or still yet to come (the futurist viewpoint), Tom takes a deep dive into an event that Luke 21:24 refers to as "the time of the Gentiles". Was this time period a new concept just being introduced by Yeshua, or is it a time period about which much Old Testament prophecy explains? Tom looks at passages in Daniel 8 and 9 to reveal the link between the times of the Gentiles and the time of the little horn. www.EndTimesProphecy.com

Keywords
gentilestimesoftimeoflittle hrn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket