Times of the Gentiles - How Long? Preterism, Historicism, Futurism Part 4

As Tom continues to look at the main time aspects of prophecy, whether everything was fulfilled in 70 A.D. (the preterist viewpoint), in the past spanning events such as Alexander the Great and the Dark Ages (the historicist viewpoint), or still yet to come (the futurist viewpoint), Tom takes a deep dive into an event that Luke 21:24 refers to as "the time of the Gentiles". Was this time period a new concept just being introduced by Yeshua, or is it a time period about which much Old Testament prophecy explains? Tom looks at passages in Daniel 8 and 9 to reveal the link between the times of the Gentiles and the time of the little horn. www.EndTimesProphecy.com

