Gaza War in Zechariah 9 and Amos 1 - Leeland Jones. Armageddon now! End time prophecy

This war in Gaza is leading to the Son of Man coming in the clouds! It is a prophetic war! This war is a part of Armageddon which has already started. The names of the cities described in Zechariah chapter 9, Amos chapter 1 and Zephaniah chapter 2 are the cities presently engaged in the conflict. This war is a physical manifestation we are in the time of Armageddon (6th Bowl) and it is definitely connected to the second coming of Christ.

Zech 9:9 KJV Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion; shout, O daughter of Jerusalem: behold, thy King cometh unto thee: he is just, and having salvation; lowly, and riding upon an ass, and upon a colt the foal of an ass.

We see the Lord Jesus Christ coming on His white horse in Rev 19:11.

Rev 19:11 KJV And I saw heaven opened, and behold a white horse; and he that sat upon him was called Faithful and True, and in righteousness he doth judge and make war. 12 His eyes were as a flame of fire, and on his head were many crowns; and he had a name written, that no man knew, but he himself. And he was clothed with a vesture dipped in blood: and his name is called The Word of God.

«Война в секторе Газа описана в 9-й главе Захарии и 1-й главе Амоса.» Лиланд Джонс. Библейские пророчества о последнем времени. Армагеддон уже начался!

Это копия видео Лиланда Джонса, опубликованная первоначально 10 октября 2023 г.:

Стенограмма видео озаглавленного "Война в Газе в 9-й гл. Захарии и 1-й главе Амоса" (“C04-5-8 Gaza War in Zech 9 and Amos 1”) из видеокурса по Армагеддону (Course 04-5 “Armageddon”).

https://wordpress.com/page/leelandjones.wordpress.com/107





В этом видео Лиланд показывает, что война в секторе Газа однозначно является частью Армагеддона, и она определённо связана со вторым пришествием Христа и что области, где сейчас развернулись военные действия, указаны в пророчествах Библии: в Захарии 9:1-7, Амосе 1:3-10 и в Софонии 2:4-7. «В пророчестве не обязательно говорится о национальных государствах, в нём говорится о городах. Древние города снова окажутся на сцене событий в конце времён, и в них будет происходить война... Армагеддон будет происходить по всей земле. Везде на земле будут горячие точки, будет много горячих точек, разгорающихся в разных местах. Но самая важная уже загорелась, — на Ближнем Востоке. Она отодвинет Украину на второй план. Внимание всего мира будет приковано к тому, что будет происходить на Ближнем Востоке. Война в Газе — это война последнего времени, которая должна произойти. Именно эта война описана в пророчестве, в контексте второго пришествия Христа, когда Он явится на белом коне.»





Газа — сектор Газа

Дамаск

Тир и Сидон — Ливан

Филистимляне — Палестина

народ Арамейский (Ам 9:5) — Сирия

Емаф (в Зах 9:2) — Хама(т) (в Сирии)

сыновья Аммоновы (Ам 9:13) — Аманн (столица Иордании)

Аскалон — Ашкелон

Азот — Ашдод

Екрон (Аккарон) — Кирьят-Экрон





Схемы Лиланда на русск

7 лет изобилия и 7 лет скорби (2010-2024 гг.)

https://cloud.mail.ru/public/q8ot/LyLbs9H83

https://t.me/luchneba/5092





Схема с менорой и затмениями апокалипсиса (2019-2024 гг)

https://cloud.mail.ru/public/frWw/iAFN2R8Aw

https://t.me/luchneba/6476





6-я Чаша отмечена 2 затмениями: кольцевым солнечным 14 октября 2023 г и частичным лунным 28 октября 2023 г





Cайт с бесплатными материалами Лиланда Джонса https://leelandjones.com/





