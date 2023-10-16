Gaza War in Zechariah 9 and Amos 1 - Leeland Jones. Armageddon now! End time prophecy

https://leelandjones.com/
Gaza War in Zechariah 9 and Amos 1 - Leeland Jones. Armageddon is happening now, the war prophesied in the Bible is unfolding before our eyes!
This is a copy of Leeland Jones' video originally published on October 10th 2023
https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/872961571
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KRQuw0HkJ8cg/
You can find the transcription of the video here
https://wordpress.com/page/leelandjones.wordpress.com/107
(c04-5-8-gaza-war-in-zech-9-and-amos-1)
Leeland Jones' website: https://leelandjones.com/
and here is the link to calendars, diagrams and timelines:
https://leelandjones.com/charts-diagrams
Great Tribulation (2017-2024) https://storage.googleapis.com/wzukusers/user-26016223/documents/89865f9512cf4715ac660d06c3c6cdf9/RevelationTimeline.pdf
This war in Gaza is leading to the Son of Man coming in the clouds! It is a prophetic war! This war is a part of Armageddon which has already started. The names of the cities described in Zechariah chapter 9, Amos chapter 1 and Zephaniah chapter 2 are the cities presently engaged in the conflict. This war is a physical manifestation we are in the time of Armageddon (6th Bowl) and it is definitely connected to the second coming of Christ.
Zech 9:9 KJV Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion; shout, O daughter of Jerusalem: behold, thy King cometh unto thee: he is just, and having salvation; lowly, and riding upon an ass, and upon a colt the foal of an ass.
We see the Lord Jesus Christ coming on His white horse in Rev 19:11.
Rev 19:11 KJV And I saw heaven opened, and behold a white horse; and he that sat upon him was called Faithful and True, and in righteousness he doth judge and make war. 12 His eyes were as a flame of fire, and on his head were many crowns; and he had a name written, that no man knew, but he himself. And he was clothed with a vesture dipped in blood: and his name is called The Word of God.
«Война в секторе Газа описана в 9-й главе Захарии и 1-й главе Амоса.» Лиланд Джонс. Библейские пророчества о последнем времени. Армагеддон уже начался!
Это копия видео Лиланда Джонса, опубликованная первоначально 10 октября 2023 г.:
https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/872961571
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KRQuw0HkJ8cg/
Стенограмма видео озаглавленного "Война в Газе в 9-й гл. Захарии и 1-й главе Амоса" (“C04-5-8 Gaza War in Zech 9 and Amos 1”) из видеокурса по Армагеддону (Course 04-5 “Armageddon”).
https://wordpress.com/page/leelandjones.wordpress.com/107
В этом видео Лиланд показывает, что война в секторе Газа однозначно является частью Армагеддона, и она определённо связана со вторым пришествием Христа и что области, где сейчас развернулись военные действия, указаны в пророчествах Библии: в Захарии 9:1-7, Амосе 1:3-10 и в Софонии 2:4-7. «В пророчестве не обязательно говорится о национальных государствах, в нём говорится о городах. Древние города снова окажутся на сцене событий в конце времён, и в них будет происходить война... Армагеддон будет происходить по всей земле. Везде на земле будут горячие точки, будет много горячих точек, разгорающихся в разных местах. Но самая важная уже загорелась, — на Ближнем Востоке. Она отодвинет Украину на второй план. Внимание всего мира будет приковано к тому, что будет происходить на Ближнем Востоке. Война в Газе — это война последнего времени, которая должна произойти. Именно эта война описана в пророчестве, в контексте второго пришествия Христа, когда Он явится на белом коне.»
Газа — сектор Газа
Дамаск
Тир и Сидон — Ливан
Филистимляне — Палестина
народ Арамейский (Ам 9:5) — Сирия
Емаф (в Зах 9:2) — Хама(т) (в Сирии)
сыновья Аммоновы (Ам 9:13) — Аманн (столица Иордании)
Аскалон — Ашкелон
Азот — Ашдод
Екрон (Аккарон) — Кирьят-Экрон
Схемы Лиланда на русск
7 лет изобилия и 7 лет скорби (2010-2024 гг.)
https://cloud.mail.ru/public/q8ot/LyLbs9H83
https://t.me/luchneba/5092
Схема с менорой и затмениями апокалипсиса (2019-2024 гг)
https://cloud.mail.ru/public/frWw/iAFN2R8Aw
https://t.me/luchneba/6476
6-я Чаша отмечена 2 затмениями: кольцевым солнечным 14 октября 2023 г и частичным лунным 28 октября 2023 г
Cайт с бесплатными материалами Лиланда Джонса https://leelandjones.com/
Мои ресурсы
Мой канал в Телеграме https://t.me/luchneba
Группа обсуждения https://t.me/+VS5fLQ_qXJs3Mzlh
Канал в Бастионе https://bastyon.com/luch_neba
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.