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https://gnews.org/post/pdqt246e
06/25/2022 James Roguski: Horrendous outcomes for babies and young children taking Moderna’s shots: Moderna’s individual COVID vaccine dosage is eight times more than Pfizer’s, it’s 500% and greater severe adverse reactions in young babies, compared to the older group within Moderna. There were 38% of all of the children who got the Moderna shot had adverse events requiring medical attention