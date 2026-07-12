TAKE-OFF fro J F K !

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J F K Airport in New York City is a huge airfield and constantly busy with aircraft coming and going at all hours of the day and night. Take-offs and landings are sequenced with almost engineered perfection. While we taxi to the active runway, we end up in a nine-plane queue. We are number three to go. You can follow along as we head west to Seattle and pass by Manhattan to the south.