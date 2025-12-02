Trump's Role and the Future of the MAGA Movement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Torn loyalty, hard truths: a voter praises Trump’s wins but condemns attacks on America First voices like Rand Paul, Thomas Massie, and MTG—arguing donor pressure and primaries undermine true constitutionalism. Is “hold your nose” pragmatism the path—or backing principled fighters the answer?
#USPolitics #AmericaFirst #RandPaul #ThomasMassie #MTG #GOP #Election #DonorInfluence #FreeSpeech #WatchTheInterview #MustWatch
