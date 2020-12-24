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Patrick Byrne OverStock CEO speaks out to Fox News / Patrick Byrne DGE OverStock habla para Fox Noticias
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61 views • December 24, 2020
Overstock CEO resigns after disclosing romance with Russian agent 22-08-2019 Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne speaks out after his resignation. Byrne says he was a part of political espionage during the 2016 election cycle.
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