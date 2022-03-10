If people want to fly away, to escape the city for a better way, how about a Big Birdhouse? Politically flocking together?

If the people get together to create communities and do it without toxins, imports, and create food forests instead of giant patches of grass with gates, roofs, concrete, and sidewalks instead... then perhaps Wii, all the "I"s that do not want to see the world be used up and trashed, to be free to grow our food and live without being in cities, perhaps then the people who survive the events ahead will thrive once the wars, social turmoil in the cities, and countries redrawing their boundaries to wall out the worst of humanity that chooses violence until dead.

Peace will flourish in the aftermath of such horror and many will be lost, needing a Light to guide them to a recreating society and civilization after wars and famine, death by disease has taken its toll. The food shortages will lead to health issues for many and the lack of meds as the systems break down to create the pills that keep most people in modern countries alive past their functional lifetime... hanging on by a thread flush with co-morbidities they accept as normal, not strive to overcome with confidence, faith, hard work and action that requires willpower, not institutionalizing or cutting out part of your body, injecting things into your body, or being addicted to medicines that do not cure the problem, just mask the symptoms, dull the pain, and keep you coming back to the doctors for more.

Break away now, get your body in shape, savor the chance to be part of the World Union of Beings that will survive the fall of corporations, tyrants, and AI that will turn on them in the end too.

As we enter a fantasy world of robotic soldiers, ray guns, and other invisible threats, get your body into top condition for you to Be Free in 2023, not a victim of the fear, the jabs, or the peer pressure that incapacitated so many minds through brainwashing them, propaganda eaten like a deseart without understanding the poisons contained in lies, words used to manipulate the minds of the masses who are not autodidactic and suffer from a total loss of perspicuity, logic, and willpower to resist the forces that have them hypnotized into a zombie state of cognitive dissonance no one can reprogram them from if they do not break away from the TV, Mass Media, and the talking heads they think are speaking from the heart.