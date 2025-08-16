© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"There are at least six or seven companies... now using crickets—insects—to make flour."
"Insect-related businesses in the Western world are producing insect proteins for foods, beverages, confectionaries... butters, oils... as well as spice and seasoning."
"So it's most likely going to show up, not be labelled—and you're not going to know it—in pretty much everything you eat."
"About 30% of the cricket farms looked at have parasites that carry disease to humans."
"The NIH says that... crickets show presence of arsenic, aluminium, cadmium, chromium, and mercury."
