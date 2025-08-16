"There are at least six or seven companies... now using crickets—insects—to make flour."



"Insect-related businesses in the Western world are producing insect proteins for foods, beverages, confectionaries... butters, oils... as well as spice and seasoning."



"So it's most likely going to show up, not be labelled—and you're not going to know it—in pretty much everything you eat."



"About 30% of the cricket farms looked at have parasites that carry disease to humans."



"The NIH says that... crickets show presence of arsenic, aluminium, cadmium, chromium, and mercury."



Source @Real Wide Awake Media

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!