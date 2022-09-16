DeSantis Rips on Democrats Whining About Migrants in Martha's Vineyard

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"The minute even a small fraction of what those border towns deal with every day is brought to their front door, they all of a sudden go berserk. And they're so upset that this is happening. And it just shows you their virtue signaling is a fraud."
Source: https://rumble.com/v1k8icd-gov.-desantis-responds-to-msm-about-the-transportation-of-illegal-immigrant.html