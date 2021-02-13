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Mr. Bannon: " What would the world have look like if the world had listened to Miles Guo？
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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90 views • February 13, 2021
2/11/2021 Mr. Guo and Mr. Bannon Chinese New Year Program Bannon: " What would the world have look like if the world had listened to Miles Guo？ I tend to place we wouldn't be we wouldn't have a worldwide pandemic. He was the first to raise the alarm about the coronavirus; he also warned the world that we were facing a brutal dictatorship in Beijing controlled by a dozen families who had unleashed biological weapons. He was the one who introduced me to CCP and awakened me to the fact that it is an honor to be here today."

2/11/2021 郭先生班农春节连线，班农:" 如果世界听取了信使-郭先生的意见,世界今天会是什么样？我认为我们就不会有今天 - 就不会有全球疫情大爆发。他是第一个对病毒发出警报的人；他还警告世界，我们面临的是一个由十几个家族控制着的北京残暴独裁政权, 它们释放了生物武器。是他让我认识了CCP，让我觉醒，出现在这里是我的荣幸。”

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