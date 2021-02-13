Mr. Bannon: " What would the world have look like if the world had listened to Miles Guo？

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2/11/2021 郭先生班农春节连线，班农:" 如果世界听取了信使-郭先生的意见,世界今天会是什么样？我认为我们就不会有今天 - 就不会有全球疫情大爆发。他是第一个对病毒发出警报的人；他还警告世界，我们面临的是一个由十几个家族控制着的北京残暴独裁政权, 它们释放了生物武器。是他让我认识了CCP，让我觉醒，出现在这里是我的荣幸。”
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