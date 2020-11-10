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Mom upset because masked child passes out at school
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60 views • November 10, 2020
She is very upset and I don't blame her. This should not be happening. School officials should care for our children, not harming them with masks which puts their life at risk. She should not get a lawyer but should invoke common law instead. This is a trespass against her property and they did this knowingly to her. They need to be taught a lesson and common law can make that happen. Please everyone do your homework on common law so you can protect yourself. These are rights that you have and they have distracted you from realizing this. Go to https://awarriorcalls.com/a-warrior-calls-landing-page/ to learn.
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