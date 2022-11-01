X22 REPORT Ep. 2913b - [DS] System Exposed For All To See, Election Fraud Death Blow, The Storm Is Coming

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2913b - Oct 31, 2022

[DS] System Exposed For All To See, Election Fraud Death Blow, The Storm Is Coming

The [DS] is scrambling to keep control of the narrative, they are now losing their protection and the protection is being exposed to the public. Evidence has come out from DHS that the [DS] government was involved in censoring for the election and the pandemic, which is a violation of the constitution. The document also show the [DS] government manipulated the election. The military is watching as the evidence is continually released to the public. The case is now building, treason, sedition, it's only a matter of time, the storm is coming.

