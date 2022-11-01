X22 REPORT Ep. 2913b - [DS] System Exposed For All To See, Election Fraud Death Blow, The Storm Is Coming

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2913b - Oct 31, 2022
[DS] System Exposed For All To See, Election Fraud Death Blow, The Storm Is Coming
The [DS] is scrambling to keep control of the narrative, they are now losing their protection and the protection is being exposed to the public. Evidence has come out from DHS that the [DS] government was involved in censoring for the election and the pandemic, which is a violation of the constitution. The document also show the [DS] government manipulated the election. The military is watching as the evidence is continually released to the public. The case is now building, treason, sedition, it's only a matter of time, the storm is coming.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Prepare Today Take
$250 OFF their 3 Month Emergency Food Kit
http://preparewithx22.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.