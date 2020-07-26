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Edward Snowden - Trump Needs to Pardon This Man and Get Him Working for Potus To Expose Everything!
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42 views • July 26, 2020
What would we do without the courage and brilliance of Edward Snowden, we'd be totally in the dark. Very few truth tellers able to speak now. I don't think this call was made through zoom 🤣
"Anything you've ever said, can and will be used against you"
-NSA
"Anything you've ever said, can and will be used against you"
-NSA
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