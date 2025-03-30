Trump & The Golden Cross. Greece & The Image Of The Beast. Idolatry In Christianity. WH Faith Office

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Highest-ranking Greek Orthodox Cleric in America Named Donald Trump the New Emperor Constantine During a White House Ceremony. Greek Orthodox Archbishop Praises Trump for Middle East Christian Support, Gives Him Cross. Trump accepted the cross and cited his executive order to end government overreach and hostility toward Christians.
Trump’s Faith Adviser Promises ‘7 Supernatural Blessings’ for $1,000 — Including God Going After Your Enemies
Marvin Sapp Instructs Ushers To Close Church Doors Until Congregation Ponies Up $40K. In an undated clip, the gospel singer requested a high dollar amount before members could leave.
