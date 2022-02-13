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5G KILL CITIES: INNOVATING DEPOPULATION -- Deborah Tavares
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246 views • February 13, 2022
{MIRRORED}
Words of warning about Rothschild, smart cities,UN Agenda 2030 and the 5G kill grid from Deborah Tavares. This interview is from 2018 and everything Deb warned us about has come to pass. The evil is real, so is the conspiracy. Please share this information with everyone you know.
Words of warning about Rothschild, smart cities,UN Agenda 2030 and the 5G kill grid from Deborah Tavares. This interview is from 2018 and everything Deb warned us about has come to pass. The evil is real, so is the conspiracy. Please share this information with everyone you know.
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