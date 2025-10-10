BrightLearn - The Super Anti-oxidants: Why They Will Change the Face of Healthcare in the 21st Century by Dr. James F. Balch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This explosive podcast exposes how the medical industry ignores the real root of chronic disease—oxidative stress—and reveals how super antioxidants (like glutathione, CoQ10 and liposomal vitamin C) can reverse damage, prevent illness, and extend life, despite Big Pharma’s suppression of natural healing in favor of profitable drugs.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Find a copy of this amazing book here.