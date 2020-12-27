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Death By Medicine w/ Gary Null, PhD (MIRRORED)
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245 views • December 27, 2020
Death By Medicine w/ Gary Null, PhD (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Hotze Health & Wellness Center at:-
https://youtu.be/o2o5S6eizAE
Traditional medicine has become “symptom relief” as opposed to reversing disease and aging and patients have increasingly become profit centers for mainstream doctors. The pathology of medicine is “what do I do when I’m sick?” instead of “what can I do to stay healthy?”
In fact, one of the leading causes of death in the United States is iatrogenic medicine – which is illness caused by medical treatment!
Join Dr. Hotze and his guest Gary Null, PhD. as they discuss his book “Death by Medicine” and numerous other topics including the overuse of prescription drugs and the neurotoxicity of vaccines.
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-chec...
For more information about Dr. Null visit www.prn.fm or www.garynull.com. His books are also available on Amazon.
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Release - UPPM - FirstCom
Artist
Craig Joiner [PRS], Jeff Knowler [PRS]
Album
Acoustic Devotion
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Chappell); AdRev Publishing
Mirrored from You Tube channel Hotze Health & Wellness Center at:-
https://youtu.be/o2o5S6eizAE
Traditional medicine has become “symptom relief” as opposed to reversing disease and aging and patients have increasingly become profit centers for mainstream doctors. The pathology of medicine is “what do I do when I’m sick?” instead of “what can I do to stay healthy?”
In fact, one of the leading causes of death in the United States is iatrogenic medicine – which is illness caused by medical treatment!
Join Dr. Hotze and his guest Gary Null, PhD. as they discuss his book “Death by Medicine” and numerous other topics including the overuse of prescription drugs and the neurotoxicity of vaccines.
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-chec...
For more information about Dr. Null visit www.prn.fm or www.garynull.com. His books are also available on Amazon.
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Release - UPPM - FirstCom
Artist
Craig Joiner [PRS], Jeff Knowler [PRS]
Album
Acoustic Devotion
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Chappell); AdRev Publishing
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