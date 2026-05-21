Iranian drone striking an oil tanker without paying to transit Strait of Hormuz

IRGC released a video on Wednesday showing what happened when an oil tanker attempted to leave the Strait of Hormuz without paying. An X-shaped kamikaze drone then attacked the vessel without coordination with Iranian authorities. Based on its silhouette, it appears to be a Raad-3 surveillance munition, a drone equivalent to the Russian Lancet drone. So far, no name, flag, or current status of the vessel has been provided. Iranian naval forces stated that the vessel was targeted after reportedly ignoring several warnings and orders regarding "rules of passage" and safe navigation. “Iran has established a mechanism to ensure safe passage for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Wednesday.

It appears the vessel was sailing on a route designated by the US Navy that guarantees its safety, but Iran controls the sensitive waterway. Iranian IRGC navy stated on Wednesday that 26 vessels, including tankers, container ships, and other commercial vessels, had passed through the Strait of Hormuz under the coordination and security guaranteed by the IRGC's naval forces over the past 24 hours. IRGC Navy political deputy Mohammad Akbarzadeh said "The Strait of Hormuz was closed on the orders of former Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy Commodore Alireza Tangsiri, and despite all their tricks and plans, the Americans failed to reopen it. The enemy lacks proper intelligence, understanding, and insight into Iran."

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