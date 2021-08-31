MUST WATCH! Dr. Lee Merritt: The Hospitals Are Killing People

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We sat down with Dr. Merritt at BardsFEST in St. Charles, MO. This was our first interview with her; like millions around the world, we were first introduced to her because she was the only one to logically explain the origins of the chaos we have collectively endured. As physician and military surgeon she is uniquely positioned and qualified to understand what the rest of us blissfully had no knowledge of before our lives were forever turned upside-down. In this video Dr. Merritt breaks down the military grade ingredient in the vaccine, Lipid-nanotechnology. She does not even call these injections a vaccine because they do not stop infection of prevent transmission. She sounds the alarm on the total malpractice happening around the world when it comes to the treatment, (or lack thereof) of Covid-19. She tells us that Remdesivir is harming livers and does not even work as a treatment for the virus. There are many questions still surrounding the origins of the virus but Dr. Merritt lays out very succinct and compelling timeline of the who's, what's, where's and why's. In this interview Dr. Merritt puts together all of the facts and fills in all the gaps that we've all had. This is the video that you're going to want to share with everyone you know. Read more: https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/dr-lee-merritt-the-hospitals-are-killing-people/