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FULL SHOW: Fear Mongering Over “Delta” Variant Being Used To Push Vaccines And Start New Lockdowns
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106 views • July 08, 2021
As the Democrats want us to believe we can never forget about January 6th, we must never forget that they stole our election and lied about all the events that followed. We highlight that today as Democrats and their media continue to over dramatize their experience on January 6th for clout and to continue the big lie. Owen Shroyer highlights the latest cringe from the left, from begging for a door to door vaccine mandate to liberal authors accidentally admitting feminism was a mistake. Nick Fuentes is in studio for a full hour discussing this topic and the future of Trump and the conservative movement.
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