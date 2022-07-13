Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1200, July 13, 2022 - Eng, Full Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine. The enemy suffers significant losses in all directions.





💥High-precision air-based missiles destroyed over 350 AFU soldiers and 20 units of military equipment of Kakhovka task force reserve at a shipyard in Nikolaev city.





💥As a result of high-precision weapons strike of the Russian Aerospace Forces on a temporary deployment point of artillery battalion of 59th Motorized Infantry Brigade in the eastern Nikolaev city, up to 70 servicemen of AFU artillery units, 10 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers and over 10 units of vehicles and special equipment were destroyed.





💥Sabotage and reconnaissance group of 242nd battalion of 241st Territorial Defence Brigade transferred from Kiev has been eliminated near Dementiyevka, Kharkov region. 5 militants killed on the spot and 10 more Ukrainian servicemen captured.





💥Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed 2 command posts near Bereznevatoye in Nikolaev region, 1 ammunition depot near Seversk, as well as 7 armoured vehicles of 60th Mechanized Brigade of AFU near Bilogor'e, Zaporozhye region.





💥As part of counter-battery fighting, 1 platoon of Uragan multiple rocket launchers have been destroyed at firing positions near Kostantinovka in Donetsk People's Republic.





💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralized 11 command posts, 102 areas of artillery units at firing positions, as well as 123 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.





✈️💥Russian fighters have shot down 3 aircraft of Ukrainian air force in the air: 1 Su-25 and 1 Su-24 near Novoukrainka and Barvenkovo in Donetsk People's Republic, as well as 1 MiG-29 near Bashtanka in Nikolaev region.





💥Russian air defence means have shot down another Su-25 of Ukrainian air force near Shirokoye, Nikolaev region.





💥Also, air defence means have shot down 9 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Dibrovnoye, Glubokoye, Luk'yantsy, Brazhkovka, Liptsy, Peschanoye in Kharkov region, Snegirevka in Nikolaev region and Karpovka in Donetsk People's Republic.





▫️5 Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missiles have been intercepted over Veselaya Tarasovka, Pokrovskoye, Konstantinovka, Lisichansk in Lugansk People's Republic and Kostyrka in Kherson region.





▫️18 Uragan multiple-launch rocket launchers have been shot down in the air near Topolskoye, Dolgen'koye, Suligovka in Kharkov region, Khartsyzsk, Avdeevka, Karpovka in Donetsk People's Republic, Rodakovo, Smeloye, Zimogor'e, Lotikovo in Lugansk People's Republic and Lugansk city.





📊 In total, 247 Ukrainian airplanes and 137 helicopters, 1,522 unmanned aerial vehicles, 354 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,050 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 744 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,145 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,192 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.