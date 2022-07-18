Update on 5 of 7 Vision from 1933

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We go into the fall of Women's Morals as prophesied by a 1933 Pastor with My dream updates. Plus I cover how far we have fallen with STD stats. Some gross content so get the kids out of the room.
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