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Azov Militants fight only as long as they are comfortable fighting. 032822
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80 views • March 28, 2022
“There was no defense here to the last drop of blood, they took off and ran away.”
The Azov militants fight only as long as they are comfortable fighting. This was told by our military commander Andrei
The Azov militants fight only as long as they are comfortable fighting. This was told by our military commander Andrei
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