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WE’RE THE GUARDIANS OF GAMESTOP - Somewhat Notable
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90 views • January 31, 2021
Visit Somewhat Notable: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrGeKURg15Fk_wIqPJTa_4Q
https://www.reddit.com/r/wallstreetbets/comments/l92uke/were_the_guardians_of_gamestop/?utm_source=share&;utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf
literally cannot go tits up
#wsb #wallstreetbets #gamestop #gme #hedgefunds
I always give credit:
IMasterBaits
2 hours ago
THIS IS A REVOLUTION. For decades wall street has profited off our backs, manipulated markets, crashed our economy, and laughed the whole way through. For the first time, we've collectively agreed its time to end this trend and expose these frauds for the scum they are. We are a decentralized force hell bent on putting the power into our own hands. Ironically, robinhood has been stealing from us and giving to the rich. We've been stuck with crummy stimulus checks while big money gets all the bailouts and billions, when the fact of the matter is that we are busting our asses just trying to survive.
We are in an unprecedented movement that is actively fucking these turds in the ass, and they're crying themselves to sleep just like we have for years. This is about more than greed and personal gain, this is about equality for all and punishment for the ones taking advantage of us. Our movement transcends the singular person, we are a force that cannot be stopped. I've never been prouder of us retards. This is for all of us who sat at home and despaired at the fact that we knew the system was broken, wishing we could make a change. Well, we're doing it you stupid monkeys. Lets get these tendies and stick it to the man!
https://www.reddit.com/r/wallstreetbets/comments/l92uke/were_the_guardians_of_gamestop/?utm_source=share&;utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf
literally cannot go tits up
#wsb #wallstreetbets #gamestop #gme #hedgefunds
I always give credit:
IMasterBaits
2 hours ago
THIS IS A REVOLUTION. For decades wall street has profited off our backs, manipulated markets, crashed our economy, and laughed the whole way through. For the first time, we've collectively agreed its time to end this trend and expose these frauds for the scum they are. We are a decentralized force hell bent on putting the power into our own hands. Ironically, robinhood has been stealing from us and giving to the rich. We've been stuck with crummy stimulus checks while big money gets all the bailouts and billions, when the fact of the matter is that we are busting our asses just trying to survive.
We are in an unprecedented movement that is actively fucking these turds in the ass, and they're crying themselves to sleep just like we have for years. This is about more than greed and personal gain, this is about equality for all and punishment for the ones taking advantage of us. Our movement transcends the singular person, we are a force that cannot be stopped. I've never been prouder of us retards. This is for all of us who sat at home and despaired at the fact that we knew the system was broken, wishing we could make a change. Well, we're doing it you stupid monkeys. Lets get these tendies and stick it to the man!
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