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Arrest of Virginie Araujo-Rechchia, Corona Committee Member with Reiner Fuelmitch.
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193 views • April 03, 2022
Arrest of Virginie Araujo-Rechchia, Corona Committee Member with Reiner Fuelmitch.
https://rumble.com/vzj6ux-arrest-of-virginie-araujo-rechchia-corona-committee-member-with-reiner-fuel.html
The French authorities coming down hard on anyone who opposes the narrative. Virginie operates in the Corona Committee run by lawyer Reiner Fuelmitch. He is currently involved in a series of testimonies in his Grand Jury series, excerpts found on this web site.
As we know people with a voice are being labelled 'anti-vaxxers' 'right wing extremists' anything to keep the truth from being told.
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Today's episode features, Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
Sources:
*****************
Liberation Article: - https://bit.ly/3qKczCW
BBC Article: - https://archive.ph/cm98T
rFI Article: - https://bit.ly/3ILzaFg
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UK Column, MSM Backtracks, Over Covid Deaths
https://rumble.com/vzj6ux-arrest-of-virginie-araujo-rechchia-corona-committee-member-with-reiner-fuel.html
The French authorities coming down hard on anyone who opposes the narrative. Virginie operates in the Corona Committee run by lawyer Reiner Fuelmitch. He is currently involved in a series of testimonies in his Grand Jury series, excerpts found on this web site.
As we know people with a voice are being labelled 'anti-vaxxers' 'right wing extremists' anything to keep the truth from being told.
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Today's episode features, Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
Sources:
*****************
Liberation Article: - https://bit.ly/3qKczCW
BBC Article: - https://archive.ph/cm98T
rFI Article: - https://bit.ly/3ILzaFg
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UK Column, MSM Backtracks, Over Covid Deaths
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