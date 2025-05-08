Israel’s Unrestricted Strikes on Yemen: US Military Struggles to Keep Its Planes, and Its Grip | UK Column

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
* Full news and all the source links: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-7th-may-2025
- The Cradle: Israel vows to strike Yemen 'without restrictions' following Ben Gurion airport strike
- RT (on X): Blazing fires, charred wreckage, choking smoke - Houthi TV shows shocking aftermath of Israeli strike on Sana’a Airport in Yemen (Archived)
- Yemen News Agency (SABA): President: No retreat from supporting Gaza, no matter cost
- Vanessa Beeley (Telegram): Sanaa Airport. Yemen. Under attack (Video)
- Mohamad Al Shami (on X): Yemen posts
- CNN: Second US Navy jet is lost at sea from Truman aircraft carrier
- CNN: US Navy loses $60 million jet at sea after it fell overboard from aircraft carrier
- The Aviationist: USS Harry S. Truman Loses Third F/A-18 Super Hornet
- The New York Times: U.S. Commanders Worry Yemen Campaign Will Drain Arms Needed to Deter China (Archived)
- The New York Times: Trump Says the U.S. Will Cease Strikes on Houthi Militants (Archived)
- Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (on X): TrumpDailyPosts
“A very BIG announcement… And it's really positive… One of the most important announcements in many many years”
- Yemen News Agency (SABA): Coordination Center issues formal notification to civil aviation authorities regarding high risks to air navigation at Israeli airports
- Roya News: Oman announces US-Houthi ceasefire deal
Mirrored - UK Column Extracts
