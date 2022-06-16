Vaccine Injury Is an Undeniable Humanitarian Catastrophe

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https://gnews.org/post/p56v27a9
06/14/2022 Dr. Pierre Kory: Doctors are now seeing a lot of vaccine injuries that they used to deny, but when it’s happening in your face every day, you can’t hide from it. It’s a humanitarian catastrophe that has been ignored