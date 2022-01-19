BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Forensics Navy Nurse Rachel Celler Sets the Pharma Captives Free
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
434 followers
Follow
8
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
619 views • January 19, 2022
Founder of Fishers of Men Ministry, R.N. Rachel Celler, reviews complex health cases from around the globe. She specializes in natural medicine, vaccine detox, cancer, and autoimmune care. As naturopath and Navy veteran hospital corpsman, she focuses on helping people reverse dis-ease naturally at home through her DISCIPLAN. Rachel exposes how the 5G wireless telecommunications is powered by the same high powered microwave signals in that of a military weapon system. She explains how radio waves cause pain, inflammation, low oxygen, ringing in the ears, and difficulty sleeping. This truth-teller concludes with some excellent tips on what we can do to create a healthy tech environment in our home.


TAKEAWAYS

The 5G and j@b bio-hazard weapon systems affects us physically and emotionally

Easily locating 5G towers and antennas in your local community

How to protect your body from the effects of electromagnetic radiation

A biblical view on why this is happening and how to fight the battle


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector Panel: https://amzn.to/3G71Zf1
Rachel's DISCIPLAN to Heal Disease: http://62.171.149.227/HealingMinistries.php
Donate: http://62.171.149.227/donations.php
Antenna Search - locate 5g towers: http://www.antennasearch.com/
Satanic Shots: https://bit.ly/SATANICSHOTS
Nervous system manipulation by EMF from monitors: https://bit.ly/2Z8xm8w
Secure 5G and Beyond Act of 2020: https://bit.ly/3B0f0U9

🔗 CONNECT WITH RACHEL CELLER
Website: http://Theforensicnurse.org
Designated IP: http://62.171.149.227/index2.php
GAB: https://gab.com/RachelCellerRN
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rachelceller
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheForensicNurse
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rachelceller/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CellerRachel
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC65xnUPniWBpSGWCPtqLh1Q
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/forensicnurse
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/RachelCellerRN

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup

📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

🎤 BOOK TINA TO SPEAK
https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/

🚍 POP CULTURE PURGE TOUR INFO
https://bit.ly/PCPTour
Keywords
cancerradiationvaccine5gdetoxmedicinediseasepharmanavyweaponnurseinflammationautoimmunenaturopathjabshotforensicspharmacypharmakiarachel cellercovidfishers of mentina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Analysis Links Muscle Loss to 42% Higher Dementia Risk; Obesity Association Varies by Age

Analysis Links Muscle Loss to 42% Higher Dementia Risk; Obesity Association Varies by Age

Douglas Harrington
Want to get fit and build muscle without lifting weights? Research recommends these 5 bodyweight exercises

Want to get fit and build muscle without lifting weights? Research recommends these 5 bodyweight exercises

Willow Tohi
From Ukraine&#8217;s drone war to Mexico&#8217;s drug war: How cartels are importing battlefield terror

From Ukraine’s drone war to Mexico’s drug war: How cartels are importing battlefield terror

Lance D Johnson
FDA rewrites drug safety rules to allow human-cell testing over animal experiments

FDA rewrites drug safety rules to allow human-cell testing over animal experiments

Cassie B.
Gradual Fiber Increases May Reduce Bloating, Nutrition Guidance Says

Gradual Fiber Increases May Reduce Bloating, Nutrition Guidance Says

Coco Somers
Report Says Glyphosate Detected in Uterine Tissue of Women with Aggressive Cancer

Report Says Glyphosate Detected in Uterine Tissue of Women with Aggressive Cancer

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy