Forensics Navy Nurse Rachel Celler Sets the Pharma Captives Free

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
TAKEAWAYS
The 5G and j@b bio-hazard weapon systems affects us physically and emotionally
Easily locating 5G towers and antennas in your local community
How to protect your body from the effects of electromagnetic radiation
A biblical view on why this is happening and how to fight the battle
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector Panel: https://amzn.to/3G71Zf1
Rachel's DISCIPLAN to Heal Disease: http://62.171.149.227/HealingMinistries.php
Donate: http://62.171.149.227/donations.php
Antenna Search - locate 5g towers: http://www.antennasearch.com/
Satanic Shots: https://bit.ly/SATANICSHOTS
Nervous system manipulation by EMF from monitors: https://bit.ly/2Z8xm8w
Secure 5G and Beyond Act of 2020: https://bit.ly/3B0f0U9
🔗 CONNECT WITH RACHEL CELLER
Website: http://Theforensicnurse.org
Designated IP: http://62.171.149.227/index2.php
GAB: https://gab.com/RachelCellerRN
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rachelceller
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheForensicNurse
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rachelceller/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CellerRachel
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC65xnUPniWBpSGWCPtqLh1Q
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/forensicnurse
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/RachelCellerRN
📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup
📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
🎤 BOOK TINA TO SPEAK
https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/
🚍 POP CULTURE PURGE TOUR INFO
https://bit.ly/PCPTour