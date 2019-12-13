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Workers speak out about the persecution of Julian Assange at SEP rally in Sydney (MIRRORED)
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165 views • December 13, 2019
Workers speak out about the persecution of Julian Assange at SEP rally in Sydney (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel SEPAustralia at:-
https://youtu.be/LAtOLcLR8vQ
Join the Global Defense Committee to secure the freedom of Julian Assange!
These comments were filmed before and after the Free Assange! Free Manning! rally organised by the Socialist Equality Party and held at Martin Place Amphitheatre in the Sydney CBD on June 29, 2019.
Mirrored from YouTube channel SEPAustralia at:-
https://youtu.be/LAtOLcLR8vQ
Join the Global Defense Committee to secure the freedom of Julian Assange!
These comments were filmed before and after the Free Assange! Free Manning! rally organised by the Socialist Equality Party and held at Martin Place Amphitheatre in the Sydney CBD on June 29, 2019.
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