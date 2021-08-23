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IS DELTA MORE DANGEROUS FOR KIDS?
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210 views • August 23, 2021
IS DELTA MORE DANGEROUS FOR KIDS?
As summer ends and kids head back to school, a renewed frenzy has been triggered by media and public health experts, claiming children are in grave danger from the delta variant. In the face of growing fear, we look to the data from the CDC, AAP, and state health departments to drill down to the truth.
#MaskMandates #CDC #AAP #StateHealthDept #DeltaVariant #Truth #Covid19 #Lockdown
POSTED: August 23, 2021
As summer ends and kids head back to school, a renewed frenzy has been triggered by media and public health experts, claiming children are in grave danger from the delta variant. In the face of growing fear, we look to the data from the CDC, AAP, and state health departments to drill down to the truth.
#MaskMandates #CDC #AAP #StateHealthDept #DeltaVariant #Truth #Covid19 #Lockdown
POSTED: August 23, 2021
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