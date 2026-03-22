CTP (S3EMarSpecial8) Combat Spy Truth Tests

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We talk with former Army intelligence professional Pete A. Turner about what a “combat spy” really does and why verification matters more than outrage. We break down how target decisions get made, how propaganda hooks people, and why emotional headlines can be a warning sign.

• What “combat spy” means in Army intelligence and how it differs from strategic espionage

• Why commanders demand proof and how a target package is built from multiple intel sources

• How interdiction and counter-smuggling decisions work in practice and why misidentification is taken seriously

• Collateral damage, the fog of war, and what investigations and battle damage assessment are meant to do

• Why “trust but verify” applies to journalism and why anonymous sourcing can erode credibility

• How loaded adjectives and crisis language function as influence operations

• Ukraine, corruption, and the challenge of holding nuance without slipping into propaganda

https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

CTP Audios: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBuzzsprout

CTP Videos: https://tinyurl.com/JLDonBITCHUTE

https://tinyurl.com/CTPgear