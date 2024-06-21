© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Absolutely, disgusting. What these lunatics are getting away with? While everybody is being lied to by the National Weather Companies! They are spraying chemicals in our atmosphere to control our weather and block the sun! End of story!!! Southeast Alaska does not have flight patterns of any kind or air traffic Whatsoever!!
Real Fishing Life
https://rumble.com/c/RealFishingLife/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Real Fishing Life
https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos