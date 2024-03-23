Create New Account
[Nov 25, 2019] "Flat Earth and the Great Perception" by Matt Long | FEIC 2019 [Flat Earth International Conference]
channel image
DITRH
854 Subscribers
35 views
Published 19 hours ago

Recorded LIVE November 14-15, 2019 in Dallas, Texas USA.

Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted.

"Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html

Keywords
scienceeducationtechnologyastronomyphysicsgeology

