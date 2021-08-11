© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nico Rocco, Essential Liberties and Agenda 21
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • August 11, 2021
Nico Rocco is the founder of EssentialLiberties.com, a news publication website that runs the gamut of every subject that reveals the vast New World Order agenda. Nico has been investigating this agenda since 2008.
IntraBioNets and NSF-led RINGS program: https://essentialliberties.com/2021/07/01/intrabionets-and-nsf-led-rings-programs-with-big-tech-form-the-wireless-network-to-connect-humans-the-internet/
His focus is on the UN’s Agenda 21, which is the world agenda for the 21st century that is imposing Orwellian systems of control on every aspect of human activity, and humans themselves, through the climate industrial complex, environmental sustainability, regionalization, SMART Growth, the biosecurity state (disease mitigation/surveillance), depopulation, biometrics, Internet of Things, the sensor network, artificial intelligence, surveillance capitalism, transhumanism, social engineering and everything in between.
Nico is producing a documentary that aims to present the scientific facts on climate change, expose Agenda 21 policies and reveal the global push into the futuristic dystopia of the metaverse.
Since 2008, he earned associate’s degrees in journalism and business from community college and a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia, PA. His exposure working for numerous national and state-based think tanks has given him an insider view to the relationship between non-profit think tanks and government. He has been published in various media outlets such as The Daily Caller, Reason Foundation, Townhall.com, Foundation for Economic Education, Washington Examiner, Mises Wire and others. Nico currently works full time as an analyst for a tech company and thinks Freddie Mercury is the best singer/performer that ever graced the planet.
IntraBioNets and NSF-led RINGS program: https://essentialliberties.com/2021/07/01/intrabionets-and-nsf-led-rings-programs-with-big-tech-form-the-wireless-network-to-connect-humans-the-internet/
His focus is on the UN’s Agenda 21, which is the world agenda for the 21st century that is imposing Orwellian systems of control on every aspect of human activity, and humans themselves, through the climate industrial complex, environmental sustainability, regionalization, SMART Growth, the biosecurity state (disease mitigation/surveillance), depopulation, biometrics, Internet of Things, the sensor network, artificial intelligence, surveillance capitalism, transhumanism, social engineering and everything in between.
Nico is producing a documentary that aims to present the scientific facts on climate change, expose Agenda 21 policies and reveal the global push into the futuristic dystopia of the metaverse.
Since 2008, he earned associate’s degrees in journalism and business from community college and a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia, PA. His exposure working for numerous national and state-based think tanks has given him an insider view to the relationship between non-profit think tanks and government. He has been published in various media outlets such as The Daily Caller, Reason Foundation, Townhall.com, Foundation for Economic Education, Washington Examiner, Mises Wire and others. Nico currently works full time as an analyst for a tech company and thinks Freddie Mercury is the best singer/performer that ever graced the planet.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.