FPV kamikaze of the Rosgvardiya special forces hit a Ukrainian Armed Forces pickup truck, which was delivering supplies to the enemy's position in the Kharkiv region.
Adding, other side drones:
Russia’s Defense Ministry reports that 235 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down overnight across multiple regions of the Russian Federation.