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The Activated Podcast: Matt Baker from Ocean Beach: When is enough, ENOUGH? [18.08.2021]
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61 views • August 31, 2021
August 19, 2021 Video Shows Man at San Diego County Meeting Comparing Vaccination to Human Experimentation, Yelling 'Heil Fauci'
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/video-shows-man-san-diego-145406553.html
The Nuremberg Code (1947) Permissible Medical Experiments. The great weight of the evidence before us to effect that certain types of medical experiments on human beings, when kept within reasonably well-defined bounds, conform to the ethics of the medical profession generally.
https://media.tghn.org/medialibrary/2011/04/BMJ_No_7070_Volume_313_The_Nuremberg_Code.pdf
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=nuremberg+code+of+1947+pdf&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
The Activated Podcast @TheActivatedPod · 18. aug. 2021
https://twitter.com/TheActivatedPod/status/1427777365090848768
https://twitter.com/i/status/1427777365090848768
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/video-shows-man-san-diego-145406553.html
The Nuremberg Code (1947) Permissible Medical Experiments. The great weight of the evidence before us to effect that certain types of medical experiments on human beings, when kept within reasonably well-defined bounds, conform to the ethics of the medical profession generally.
https://media.tghn.org/medialibrary/2011/04/BMJ_No_7070_Volume_313_The_Nuremberg_Code.pdf
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=nuremberg+code+of+1947+pdf&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
The Activated Podcast @TheActivatedPod · 18. aug. 2021
https://twitter.com/TheActivatedPod/status/1427777365090848768
https://twitter.com/i/status/1427777365090848768
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