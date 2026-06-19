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Credits to Jesus is Lord





In Matthew 9:22, Christ says: But Jesus turned him about, and when he saw her, he said, Daughter, be of good comfort; thy faith hath made thee whole. And the woman was made whole from that hour.





In Mark 10:49, we read: And Jesus stood still, and commanded him to be called. And they call the blind man, saying unto him, Be of good comfort, rise; he calleth thee.





In Luke 8:48, Christ says: And he said unto her, Daughter, be of good comfort: thy faith hath made thee whole; go in peace.





2 Corinthians 13:11 adds: Finally, brethren, farewell. Be perfect, be of good comfort, be of one mind, live in peace; and the God of love and peace shall be with you.





Philippians 2:19 says: But I trust in the Lord Jesus to send Timotheus shortly unto you, that I also may be of good comfort, when I know your state.





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