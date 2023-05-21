Skier hits OBVIOUS rock on first turn on DOUBLE BLACK DIAMOND run

We WARNED everyone that

"There will be 'NO extreme sports' SOON, in the Era of PEACE on Earth..." (May 03, 2023 Blog)

What are the odds?... that the VERY FIRST turn the skiier takes, jams the tip of his SKI, into the most VISIBLE rock in front of him, BEFORE he started his turn?

The Holy Angels were STEERING Him. It's called... "COMMANDEERING" people... FINAL DESTINATION style. This time, We needed the footage from his camera. Next time?... YOU may not be so lucky, if you don't start listening to Our Warnings and making the necessary changes.

Video mirrored from original post on Twitter

