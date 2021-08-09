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Frankrijk Politie patrouille coffeeshops in ParijsBen
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20 views • August 09, 2021
#Frankrijk Politie patrouille coffeeshops in Parijs om te controleren of klanten hun 'je weet wel wat' passeert... De medische tirannie versnelt, je kunt het stoppen als je NEE zegt
Hou je vast lijntje
#NoVaccinePassports
Hou je vast lijntje
#NoVaccinePassports
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