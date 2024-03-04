According to Australian senator, Malcolm Roberts, the so-called "pandemic" was planned and globally co-ordinated, decades in advance.
"But we are going to hound you down, the people that are guilty. We are going to hound you down and hold you accountable, and we will expose your global agenda."
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
