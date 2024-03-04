Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
According to Australian senator, Malcolm Roberts, the so-called "pandemic" was planned and globally co-ordinated, decades in advance.
channel image
The Prisoner
8999 Subscribers
Shop now
455 views
Published Yesterday

According to Australian senator, Malcolm Roberts, the so-called "pandemic" was planned and globally co-ordinated, decades in advance.

"But we are going to hound you down, the people that are guilty. We are going to hound you down and hold you accountable, and we will expose your global agenda."

Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

Keywords
plandemicaustralian senatormalcolm robertscovid inquiry 2

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket