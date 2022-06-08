[Streamed live on Jun 8, 2022] CE Midnight Ride Watch Party: Mysterious Star Forts of Tartaria and Dragon Lairs Exposed

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On April 7th 2019 David Carrico and Jon Pounderspresented this Mic Drop show on the Midnight Ride. Join us as we deep dive into Scripture and research into topics mainstream history doesn't want you to know.
"When researching topics like the Mud Flood, one begins to come across a number of other, equally fascinating side topics, again and again. These include such episode length introduction worthy things as “Star Forts”, “The Cultural Layer” “Ancient Mound Building Cultures”, Giants, “Great Tartaria”, “Atlantis”, “Hyperborea”, and more. "
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"If I Were The Devil" Paul Harvey 1965:
https://youtu.be/Tc_LnR6G0N8