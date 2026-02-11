Gun Carrying IRS Ex-Special Agent Exposes Massive IRS Fraud of American People: Joe Banister Part I

What happens when an IRS Special Agent starts investigating... the IRS?



Joe Banister wasn't just an outsider throwing stones. He was the ultimate insider. Raised in a law enforcement family and trained as a CPA with a top accounting firm Peat Marwick (KPMG), Banister became a Special Agent for the IRS Criminal Investigation Division. He carried the badge, the gun, and the authority of the federal government. But everything changed when he listened to the "Geoff Metcalf Show" on the radio.



Challenged by the research presented by Bill Conklin and Peymon Mottahedeh, Banister did not immediately dismiss their allegations that the Federal Income Tax does not apply to most Americans. Instead, he decided to investigate their claims. He dug deep into the tax code, IRS manuals, and supreme court case rulings expecting to prove them wrong, only to find the startling truth that Americans have been deceived into thinking they owe money to Washington D.C. every year.



In this video, we cover:

The Credentials: Banister’s elite background as a CPA and an IRS Special Agent.

The Investigation: How he investigated and verified claims made by the Tax Truth Movement leaders that the IRS has been ripping the American People off for trillions of dollars every year.

The Confrontation: Banister’s bold move to present his findings directly to the IRS Commissioner, demanding answers, confirmation, or refutation of his legal claims.

The Resignation: How IRS refused to refute Banister’s claims leading him to resign, expose this scam, and end this massive injustice inflicted upon the American People.





