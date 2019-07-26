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Make Sodomy Illegal Again! Confronting Dan Ware and Toto Tours in Chicago
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116 views • July 26, 2019
Africa and Ethiopia Reject the Sexual Revolution & Sodomy. Tomorrow (God willing) ProjectSEE operatives Will Perez and Jonathan O'Toole will deliver a copy of PASTOR GEOFF HITS BACK to the offices of Dan Ware and Toto Tours, the LGBT gay tour group which wants to bring sexual perversion to African countries like Ethiopia where sodomy remains a felony. We stand in solidarity with Ethiopians and the God of Abraham and Father of Jesus Christ. http://ProjectSEE.com
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