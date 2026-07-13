Why Tucker Carlson Helped Launch Battalion Metals, an interview with Tucker Carlson

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After uncovering deceptive practices in the precious metals industry, Tucker Carlson chose action over silence. Learn why he co-founded Battalion Metals to promote honest pricing, physical ownership, and integrity in an industry where trust is everything.
#Gold #Silver #BattalionMetals #Investing #Integrity #WealthProtection
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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