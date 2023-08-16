Biden is murdering everyone by removing CO2 from the atmosphere & jab = bioweapon BREAKING! STOP THE GENOCIDAL CARBON TAX SCAMMERS!

Donations are very welcome:
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
Biden regime to spend $1.2B on terraforming operation that will remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to kill plants and devastate food crop yields worldwide
https://genocide.news/2023-08-14-biden-billions-terraforming-destroy-photosynthesis-carbon-dioxide.html
Covid jabs meet the scientific and clinical criteria of BIOWEAPONS, not “vaccines”
https://genocide.news/2023-07-27-covid-jabs-science-criteria-bioweapons-not-vaccines.html
“Climate Change” FANATICS are the GREATEST THREAT the world faces right now
https://genocide.news/2023-08-06-climate-change-fanatics-greatest-threat-the-world-faces.html
CDC to start pushing ANNUAL mRNA COVID “vaccine” injections to accelerate depopulation
https://genocide.news/2023-08-01-cdc-pushing-annual-mrna-covid-vaccine-injections.html
Climate News | Climate News & Climate Studies
https://climate.news/
An essential guide to HEATSTROKE I use a plantsprayer filled with clean cool water
https://climate.news/2023-08-10-an-essential-guide-to-heatstroke.html
Atmospheric CO2 Concentrations At 400 PPM Are Still Dangerously Low For Life On Earth
https://notrickszone.com/2013/05/17/atmospheric-co2-concentrations-at-400-ppm-are-still-dangerously-low-for-life-on-earth/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.