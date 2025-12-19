Throwback British MP George Galloway 2005, calls Iraq war what it was, a war built on lies and paid for in blood

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THROWBACK: British MP George Galloway calls Iraq war what it was: a war built on lies and paid for in blood
In 2005, Galloway exposed the “proven fact” of forged documents circulated to justify the invasion, and dismantled the central lies: no WMDs, no link to Al-Qaeda.
He condemned the sanctions that “killed a million Iraqis, most of them children,” and predicted the disastrous invasion and resistance.
💬 “In everything I said about Iraq, I turned out to be right, and you turned out to be wrong. And 100,000 people have paid with their lives… sent to their deaths on a pack of lies.”