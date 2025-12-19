Throwback British MP George Galloway 2005, calls Iraq war what it was, a war built on lies and paid for in blood

THROWBACK: British MP George Galloway calls Iraq war what it was: a war built on lies and paid for in blood

In 2005, Galloway exposed the “proven fact” of forged documents circulated to justify the invasion, and dismantled the central lies: no WMDs, no link to Al-Qaeda.

He condemned the sanctions that “killed a million Iraqis, most of them children,” and predicted the disastrous invasion and resistance.

💬 “In everything I said about Iraq, I turned out to be right, and you turned out to be wrong. And 100,000 people have paid with their lives… sent to their deaths on a pack of lies.”