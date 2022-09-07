US Will Make Attack on Taiwan "Really Hard" (Yeah, Right), Biden's Handlers Are Biggest Threats to US, We Don't Have Enough Lithium, Commodity Crisis in EU Coming to US, and More: 09.06.2022

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US will make attack on Taiwan ‘really hard’ for China — air force general

https://www.rt.com/news/562323-hinote-atlantic-china-ukraine-taiwan/

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Joe Biden Claims MAGA Is A Threat To Democracy, But Here’s The REAL THREAT

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/joe-biden-claims-maga-threat-democracy-real-threat/

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‘We don’t have enough’ lithium globally to meet EV targets, mining CEO says

https://strangesounds.org/2022/09/we-dont-have-enough-lithium-globally-to-meet-ev-targets-mining-ceo-says.html

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The Commodity Crisis Has Unfolded for Europe. Who's Next?

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2022-09-05/commodity-crisis-here-europe

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London: 'Around 100' Combatants Turn Neighborhood Into War Zone

https://europe.infowars.com/london-around-100-combatants-turn-neighborhood-into-war-zone/

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Shock Video: Woman Robbed at Gunpoint by Masked Thugs in Chicago

https://www.newswars.com/shock-video-woman-robbed-at-gunpoint-by-masked-thugs-in-chicago/

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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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