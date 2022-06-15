Kirk Cameron, Homeschool Resistance Chicks Review w Interviews

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Live Exit Interviews! Kirk Cameron 's The Homeschool Awakening
IN THEATERS MON, JUN 13, TUE, JUN 14
Kirk Cameron Presents: The Homeschool Awakening
Live Exit Interviews! Kirk Cameron 's The Homeschool Awakening Families across the nation are experiencing the homeschool awakening, taking advantage of the freedom and opportunities for self-discovery -- with the world as their classroom. Join award-winning actor, Kirk Cameron, as he dives into the adventures of dynamic American families on a mission to put fun and faith back into learning. The Homeschool Awakening explores the ins, outs, and honest answers to homeschooling’s most frequently asked questions.